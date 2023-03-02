Soji Ajibola

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and former Deputy Chief Whip National Assembly, Hosea Agboola has urged members of the party to put behind them the outcome of the last Saturday National Assembly election by working for the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde next weekend.

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won all the local governments in the State alongside APC members that won all the three senatorial seats and eight seats of the 12 federal constituencies declared so far, while remaining two were declared inconclusive.

Agboola made the appeal in a press statement made available to the newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday

He appreciated the voters for the supports to all the PDP candidates during the last weekend’s election.

The statement read, ‘I appreciate all our supporters; the voters and the people of the State for believing in our party.

‘I am imploring them to vote for all the PDP candidates in the coming March 11 gubernatorial and house of Assembly election especially for the Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and all the PDP house of Assembly candidates,’ Agboola added.

He said the Governor in his second coming codenamed ‘ Omituntun 2.0 will consolidate on all the achievements of the last four years and continue in his strides for greater Oyo State where people remain the cornerstone of his administration.