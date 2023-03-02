Israel Arogbonlo

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi has commiserated with the victims of electoral violence following the February 25 poll.

He equally said “a new Nigeria possible” while faulting Nigeria’s inability to conduct free and fair elections 63 years after independence and promised to challenge the “electoral rascality”.

“We will explore all legal and peaceful option to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” Obi said at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Just at the commencement of the briefing, Obi observed a one-minute silence for all injured and deceased victims of the February 25 poll.

Also in attendance at the briefing is the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure; as well as the director general of Obi’s presidential campaign, Akin Osuntokun.

He thanked his youthful followers known as ‘Obidients’, urging them not to be deterred by the outcome of the polls.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

The former Lagos state governor polled a total vote of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with a total vote of 1,496,687 votes.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE