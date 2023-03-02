From: Ishola Micheal, Bauchi

Three Corps members who served in the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream II group in Bauchi state have been penalized by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for various acts contrary to the guidelines of the scheme and are to repeat their service years completely in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu while interacting with Journalists during the collection of discharge certificates by the Corps members who had undergone the mandatory one year service to the fatherland.

According to her, the affected Corps members were sanctioned for various offenses including abscondment and absenteeism during their service year stressing that the aim of the scheme is to ensure self-discipline for the Corps members.

The state Coordinator reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member saying that seven others would have their service year extended for a few weeks and days for various misconducts during their service year.

Rifkatu Yakubu further explained that, out of the 1,412 Corps members who passed out, three of them would be rewarded with the State Honour award for their outstanding contributions towards uplifting the living standards of their host communities with well thought-out community development projects.

She also said that in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the development of the country, the scheme posted a good number of corps medical personnel to the rural areas of Bauchi state and added that the Corps Medical personnel through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), assisted thousands of citizens in the rural communities across the state.

The Coordinator said that, “I would like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximize the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year.”

Some of the Corps members who spoke expressed their gratitude to God for seeing them through the service year saying that they really learnt a lot of lesson which will help them to grow in life just as a few of them said that they are ready to stay back if they get jobs.