Ex-Presidential candidate, Owuru sues Buhari, wants court to declare Presidency vacant

Two years after the conduct of the last Presidential election, one of the candidates in the election, Chief Albert Owuru has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before a Federal High Court in Abuja asking the court to declare the Presidency vacant.

Owuru, who was the Presidential Candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), in the 2019 Presidential election wants the court to declare Buhari as unlawful President illegally occupying the Presidential seat.

The plaintiff is asking the court to declare him the authentic winner of the election and to make an order directing his immediate inauguration to take over from Buhari.

In the suit filed on June 16, 2021, against President Buhari and two others, Owuru, a constitutional lawyer claimed that he won the February 16, 2019, Presidential election and that his suit against Buhari at the Supreme Court was inconclusive due to some errors on adjournment dates.

Among other reliefs, the HDP presidential candidate wants Buhari removed from office with immediate effect and to be compelled to refund all salaries allowances and emoluments he (Buhari) collected while being unlawfully in office as President.

Owuru also seeks an order of the court for salaries allowances and emoluments to be paid to him from May 29, 2019, to date when he ought to have been sworn in as president of the country.

He further applied for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from further organizing or conducting any Presidential election in 2023 to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing of the suit as it has not allocated to any Judge.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Ex-Presidential candidate, Owuru sues Buhari, wants court to declare Presidency vacant ; Ex-Presidential candidate, Owuru sues Buhari, wants court to declare Presidency vacant ; Ex-Presidential candidate, Owuru sues Buhari, wants court to declare Presidency vacant ; Ex-Presidential candidate, Owuru sues Buhari, wants court to declare Presidency vacant.