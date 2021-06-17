Akeredolu gets rousing welcome after Appeal Court victory

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Thursday, got a rousing reception on his return to Akure, Ondo state capital, following his victory at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

The Court of Appeal had on Wednesday dismissed the appeals by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, against Akeredolu over the October 2020 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who was returning from Abuja after attending the Progressive Governors Forum meeting was surprised by the jubilant mammoth crowd at the Akure Airport, who turned the event into a victory rally.

The governor onboard Air Peace airline arrived at the Akure Airport at about 11 am, was in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital, earlier in the week, before he flew to Abuja to attend the meeting.

The Akure Airport was filled to the brim with people from across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state who thronged the airport to celebrate and congratulate the governor for the victory recorded at the Appeal Court.

In what could be described as a triumphant entry, Akeredolu drove round the state capital with the visibly elated crowd.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters at the Airport, the governor dedicated the victory to God and the good people of the state, appreciating God and the people of the state for their support.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to deliver dividends of good governance across the three senatorial districts.

The governor who was optimistic that he would win again at the Supreme Court if his major challenger and PDP governorship candidate, Jegede, decided to challenge the judgment of the Appeal Court.

He described the litigation as an exercise in futility and a flimsy one that cannot hold water and explained that he is not distracted in any way by the legal challenge.

He added that his administration is well-focused and committed to delivering more dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

He hailed the work done by the Appeal Court Judges who scrutinised the case before them, saying the will of the people will always triumph.

Some of the dignitaries at the Airport include the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa; members of Ondo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele David Oleyelogun ; the Secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Members of the state executive council, top government functionaries, APC stalwarts among other dignitaries.

