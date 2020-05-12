Ex-presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, wife now negative after testing positive for coronavirus
Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe and his wife, Aduralele have been discharged after testing negative twice for the coronavirus.
Tribune Online reports that Okupe and his wife tested positive for the virus on April 23, 2020.
Okupe revealed this on Tuesday via his personal Twitter account.
The tweet reads: “On the 23rd of April my wife Aduralere and I tested positive for COVID-19 virus.
“To the Glory of God, we were discharged this morning after obtaining two negative reports.
“I thank Almighty God for His mercies. I thank Governor Dapo Abiodun, the honourable commissioner of health, Dr Coker & staff of the centre.”
