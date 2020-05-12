Amidst the spread of the pandemic, COVID-19, the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday frowned at the violation of physical distancing rule by lawmakers.

He expressed his disaffection while reading votes and proceedings of last Tuesday session for adoption.

Senator Lawan specifically asked his colleagues who sat at the back role to sit apart from one another in deference to the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19.

He said:” Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and lawmakers, please let us ensure that the principle of social distancing is observed.

” The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way distinguished colleagues are seated.

” Please let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats.”

He was however forced to repeat himself when he noticed that Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Iyom Ekwunife, sat very close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.

Lawan further requested that all Senators should ensure that they put on their face mask, at all times in the chamber.

He insisted that any senator who speaks should do so with full usage of face mask.

