Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for nominees of Law Reform Commission, NDIC

President of the Senate on Tuesday presented before lawmakers letters from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking confirmation for nominees for the Nigerian Law Reform Commission and the Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Senate President read both letters on the floor of the Red Chamber.

There were four nominees for the Board of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission with Professor Jumai Audi, as Chairman designate.

Others to be confirmed were: Honourable Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner, South-East; Barrister Bassey Dan Abia, Commissioner, South-South; and Honourable Mohammed Ibraheem, Commissioner, South-West.

The President letter addressed to the President of the Senate by President Buhari reads: “In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 199, I wrote to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4)names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.”

In a separate letter seeking confirmation of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), President Buhari, noted that the appointment of the nominees was done “in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the President’s request for the confirmation of the NDIC nominees.

The Senate President who referred confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, appealed to lawmakers to “fast-track the process” to enable committees to screen the nominees.

The Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, led by Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani was given two weeks to report back to the upper chamber.

