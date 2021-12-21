Ex-Police minister says Ijaw to produce Delta governor in 2023

After wide consultations with stakeholders in Delta State, a former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has said that the coast is now clear for Ijaw to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

Bozimo who heads the Ijaw for Governor Team made the declaration on Monday after a brainstorming session with Ijaw governorship aspirants and other stakeholders.

Present at the well-attended closed-door meeting were deputy governor, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro; Senator Representing Delta South Senatorial District, Sen. James Manager; Dr. Braduce Amakazi Angozi who was represented by his wife, Angozi and other prominent Ijaw sons and daughters.

The meeting held at the Warri residence of Chief Bozimo where series of issues were ironed out.

Briefing the press after the close-door meeting, Chief Bozimo stated that the meeting was to further strategize on the wayforward for the Ijaw people in Delta State ahead of 2023.

He stressed that he was thankful to the Ijaws for entrusting him with such an important task.

The former minister assured that as a team, they were going to deliver, reflecting that the Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby group, under his leadership, started its consultation in May 2021 and had covered a larger part of the state’s senatorial districts and ethnic nationalities.

The former minister said after x-raying the consultations so far and the responses from Deltans, it was certain that the coast was clear for the Ijaws to produce the next governor of the state.

He added that the Ijaws should not only be seen as good at supporting others to produce governors of the state, but also deserves to be supported by other ethnic nationalities to be governor since they are also qualified.

“We have been on the move consulting on behalf of the Ijaw nation to produce a governor in Delta State come 2023, we started since May 2021 and we have covered huge grounds, the responses have been good, we are all excited as Ijaw people.

“We have discovered that the governorship office of Delta State is just there for us to take.

“So we came here to give report to Ijaw nation, particularly the young people that are fit for 2023 governorship election.

“This our gathering of conviviality and the electrifying love displayed by our aspirants is so exciting.

“Deltans, this is the era for the Ijaws to rule this state. Delta Ijaws have supported others in becoming governors of the state hence it is now our time to also enjoy the support of others to produce the next governor of the state.

“We have consulted and I can assure you that the coast is now clear.

“The final resolution from the meeting will not be disclosed for now because we are still strategizing, but we are in one accord,” Bozimo enthused.

Other dignitaries at the meeting were Gen. Broderick Demeyeibo (retd), members representing Bomadi, Burutu 11 and Warri South-West at the Delta House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon. Preyor Oboro, Hon. Pullah Ekpotughayerin and Hon. Emomotimi Guwor respectively and a former Commissioner, Hon. Joel Bisina, among several others.

