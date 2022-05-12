Container crushes man to death, injures woman in Lagos

One person was crushed to death and another person was severely injured as a container fell on them in the Costain area of Lagos State on Wednesday night.

It was gathered that the deceased man and the injured woman were walking around the Costain Roundabout when the container fell off a truck.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident and added that the injured victim was taken to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi after she was rejected at the Federal Medical Centre, Yaba.

LASEMA in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs Department, Nosa Okunbor, on Thursday said: “In a just-concluded overnight operation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, rescued an adult female who fell victim of a fallen 40ft container which left her male counterpart dead at the COSTAIN roundabout incident.”

The agency also stated that “according to eyewitnesses, the yet-to-be-identified adult male and female were passing by when the incident involving the 40ft container uploaded from the articulated vehicle and crushed the adult male to death instantly, leaving the adult female, fortunately, with severe injuries that included a broken left leg.

“LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response when the incident was reported via a distress call close to midnight through the Agency’s Emergency Toll-Free Line – 112, at about 11:43p.m on Wednesday 11th May 2022.”

The agency also stated that “upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container was discovered to have fallen. Further investigations revealed that the truck had suffered brake failure while en route the COSTAIN roundabout and as a result, the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it.

“Unfortunately, the container fell on an adult male and adult female. The adult male was totally crushed and immediately lost his life as a result of the trauma, while the adult female was extricated alive by the LRT through the deployment of the agency’s heavy-duty forklift- the Goliath.”

According to LASEMA, “the deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further action.

“The female accident victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yaba, but was rejected and later referred to Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.”