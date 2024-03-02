A former federal lawmaker, Honourable Chidi Nwogu, has felicitated with the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Gbajabiamila’s mother, Mama Lateefat Gbajabiamila, clocks 94.
Nwogu, who represented Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State during his stint in the House of Representatives, described the celebrant as a woman of admirable virtues, whose famed industry and commitment to humanity have contributed to shaping Nigeria positively.
“Mama is recognized as the first elected female Local Government Chairman in Lagos. She remains one of the greatest women to grace the turf of the Nigerian nation at all times.
“Over the last 70 years of her adult life, she has emptied herself of the deepest deposits of goodwill to benefit all and sundry.
“She is a woman of admirable virtues whose famed industry and commitment to humanity have contributed to shaping Nigeria positively,” Nwogu stated in a statement he signed and made available to Tribune Online.
