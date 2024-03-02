An educationist, Dr. Ezekiel Arowolo, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University in Delaware, USA.

The ceremony took place during the 10th Leadership Summit, Induction, and Honorary Doctorate Degree Award organized by Prowess University at the University of Lagos, Lagos.

The recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Arowolo for his outstanding contributions to both industry and humanitarian causes.

Similar honors were also conferred on other distinguished Nigerians who have significantly contributed to the country’s growth in their respective fields.

Dr Arowolo, an educationist who received a Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Management, was also recognised as a fellow of the Ecolerite Institute of Peace Advancement (FEIPA) during the event.

Expressing gratitude for the honorary degree, Dr. Arowolo, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Crush Eduplace International, appreciated the university’s management for the prestigious honor.

In addition to his role as an educationist, Dr. Arowolo is a publisher of examination preparatory materials and a seasoned, experienced education manager, counselor, and consultant.

He provides consultancy services to reputable institutions in Nigeria.

Leveraging his extensive experience in the education sector, Dr. Arowolo has been instrumental in assisting students and youth in achieving their life goals. He pledged to continue offering meaningful support to students and youth in the future.