The traditional ruler of Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Joe Egwuonwu, has conferred the Chieftaincy title of “Dekora” (meaning the strength of the people) on the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Yushau Ahmed.

The conferment ceremony took place at the State NYSC Orientation Camp Umuawulu/Mbaukwu in the above council area during the Scheme’s cultural carnival organized for the 2024 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members on Saturday.

The title, according to the Monarch, was in appreciation of the DG’s contributions to the Camp, Corps Members, and the two host communities.

He expressed, “We are very pleased to see you today in Anambra State. We appreciate your visit to our community and your acceptance of this traditional honor.

“From today, you are a full member of the Igwe in the Council of Umuawulu Kingdom.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to work with you for the unity and progress of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

Therefore, on behalf of myself, Umuawulu community, Anambra NYSC family, and the country as a whole, I confer upon you the Chieftaincy title of Dekora 1 of Umuawulu Kingdom.

Igwe Egwuonwu asked God to continue to direct, guide, uplift, and announced the DG for the good of Nigeria.

In his response, the DG charged the Corps Members to always respect the customs, norms, and traditions of their host communities.

He added, “The Chieftaincy title conferred on me is a symbol of unity, signifying that we are all Nigerians regardless of tribe, ethnicity, and religious affiliation, for which NYSC was established.

While expressing gratitude for the honor, the NYSC boss noted that the scheme would continue to collaborate with state governors, particularly on skill acquisition programs, to ensure that each Corps Member learns a skill for self-reliance after service.