The former governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarance Olafemi has commended the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for relocating the College of Education Technical Kabba to Mopa and the establishment of Kogi State University Kabba.

Recalled that the state government has decided to establish Kogi State University in Kabba at the current site of the College of Education Technical Kabba which necessitated the relocation of the College to Mopa.

Speaking with Newsmen in Lokoja, Chief Olafemi noted that Governor Bello is a God-sent governor to the people of the state and a fair-minded person.

According to him, “Mopa community has agreed to give the governor full backing by making sure that there was smooth relocation of the institution from Kabba to Government Technical College Mopa.”

He noted that the college is a state school and is a functional school adding that when he was the governor of the state he renovated the Government Technical College Mopa when he established the Government Special School.

“The school has expanded the land from 4 kilometers to 5 kilometers and no dispute on the land. We preferred it to any other location within Mopa. I commented on the committee for work well done and all the people of the Mopa community appreciate the committee for relocating the College of Education Technical to Mopa and the establishments of Kogi State University Kabba.”

He mentioned that the governor is trying to correct mistakes made by previous administrations when the state was created.

“We have federal Polytechnic Idah in Idah federal constituency, we have Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba which is in Dekina Federal Constituency and we also have College of Education in Ankpa.

“We have Federal College of Education in Okene but no single one in the entire Okun land. When I was governor of Kogi State, I established the College of Education Technical in Kabba. I located it in Kabba because am an Okun person. I believed that Kabba is the headquarters of Okun, I believed that Kabba deserve it because Kabba was relegated almost to the background to the extent that the name was almost dying. We are grateful to the governor for giving us this privilege and opportunity.

