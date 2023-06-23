A legal practitioner in Ondo state, Allen Sowore, has hailed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for transmitting power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to attend to his health abroad.

The legal practitioner said Akeredolu has done the needful by transmitting power to his deputy.

Sowore who stated this in a statement entitled, Akeredolu’s Medical Leave: Before Ondo State Skid Into Full Anarchy And Mobocracy” however warned Ayedatiwa to be watchful of some cabal within the state Executive who is out to sabotage and subvert the efforts of the Acting Governor.

He alleged that the cabal in the state are bent on thwarting the efforts of Ayedatiwa to assume the full and smooth running of government and its machinery as stipulated by law, urging the Acting Governor not to be distracted by the actions and activities of the cabals.

Sowore, in the statement, said that the activities of the cabals have been frustrating the Acting governor’s smooth running of government since the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, transmitted power to him.

According to him Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is apposite: “Whenever the Governor transmits to the Speaker of the House of Assembly a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to the Speaker of the House of Assembly a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Deputy Governor as Acting Governor

“Therefore, it is instructive and behooves all the state government officials – political and the civil servants – to report and take orders from the Acting Governor the manner and way they would have done to Mr. Governor. Anything to the contrary is tantamount to an act of insubordination”

He noted that it was within the constitutional right of some personality to run for the office of the governor or any other elective public office but said such personal inordinate ambition should not be cloaked to undermine constituted state authority as presently being exhibited by a commissioner and his co- travellers in the state.

“This surreptitious sponsored blackmails to smear and besmirch the reputation of the Acting Governor in some sections of the media should not be allowed a breathe in a sane society. Not even a state prided as the intellectual plinth of the South Western Nigeria.

” I just read an unsavory News Report, poorly crafted, obviously, by these state skulduggery to create an imaginary rift between the Governor and his Deputy, now Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The drafters fruitlessly attempted to portray the Acting Governor as a power hankering and over ambitious persona.

” It’s a sharp contradiction, to accuse an Acting Governor of “undermining the authority of the governor’s office”. How can the Acting Governor undermine the authority he is exercising?





“In another twist, they cunningly revealed that the Acting Governor (although ignorantly and repeatedly referred to Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa as deputy governor) demanded unrestricted access to the state treasury.

“There’s no such office now in Ondo state as “deputy governor” What we have presently is Acting Governor. In other words, Mr Governor in action. If the Acting Governor does not have access to the state’s Treasury, who else does?

“Ridiculously, as expected though, the Cabal complained bitterly in their infamous write up about the functions of the Acting Governor. In their words:

“On Wednesday, the Deputy Governor was supposed to represent the governor at the 2023 FIDA Nigeria held at the International Centre for Culture and Event (DOME). But he declined, he chose to attend the 2023 NAF Conference World Hydrography Day in Abuja” .

“They don’t want the Acting Governor to feature, attend or even appear at any serious state function outside the state. They want to cage him so that he will not have national connection and recognition as the Acting Governor.

“Truly, I will not advise or counsel the Acting Governor to sack or terminate the appointment of any public office holder in the state like the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo did to the former Director General of State Security Service, Lawal Daura. He will be playing to the gallery.

“Appropriately, a cabinet reshuffle and rejig of the state cabinet may be desirable to ensure the requisite unity of command in the instant circumstance.

Sowore, however, added that “As critical stakeholders, we simply can not afford to look away while the state skid into full anarchy and mobocracy.