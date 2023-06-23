An All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), support group, one of the groups that championed the election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra Demands Soludo (ADS), has lauded the governor’s efforts towards infrastructural development in the state and for living up to his manifesto.

The chairman of the group, Sir Jude Emecheta, in his address during their maiden meeting in Awka, on Wednesday, noted that Governor Soludo has lived up to his manifesto given the great improvement in security within the state and massive road constructions in different parts of the state.

Sir Jude appreciated members of the group for remaining steadfast with their resolve to continue to support the governor, remain strong and formidable, and move the group to greater heights.

The Transition Committee chairman, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Mr. Onyemaobi Nonyelum, who is also a member of the group, revealed that three major roads are under construction within the council area, as well as the Agricultural revolution to which the council has immensely benefited among other numerous achievements of the state government.

A stakeholder in the group, Dr. Ogochukwu Soludo, explained that the group will keep waxing stronger, as it is metamorphosing into a Cooperative Society to be of assistance to members, urging members to remain unwavering in their resolve and support to the government and group.

Other members of the group, including Mrs. Mercy Okafor and Mr. Daniel Nwafor, urged the government to continue on its developmental strides for the state to continue on its trajectory growth.

The group later visited the site for the construction of an amusement park and recreation centre within the Awka City Stadium.