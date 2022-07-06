Ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha gets court’s permission to travel abroad for medical attention

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, granted permission to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical attention.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo who granted the permission, ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the International Passport of the former governor to him to enable him to travel outside the country for a medical check-up.

The order of the Judge followed an application argued by Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN) who notified the court that his client has recently developed health challenges.

The Senior lawyer argued that Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country to face his trial.

Although the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) represented by Mr Chile Okoroma had sought to vehemently oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the International Passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country and further held that, he would declare Okorocha wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 7, 2022, for the trial of the former governor in the money laundering charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha gets court’s permission to travel abroad for medical attention





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha gets court’s permission to travel abroad for medical attention