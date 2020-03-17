Ex-Green Eagles defender Idowu Otubusen, known as ‘Slow Poison’, clocks 75

The former defender of Nigeria’s national team, the Green Eagles, now known as Super Eagles, Idowu Otubusen, who was known as ‘Slow Poison’ clocks 75 years old today, March 17.

Otubusen, who was given the nickname by the late ace radio commentator, Ernest Okonkwo, was a thorn in the flesh of many attackers during his days at both the IICC Shooting Stars, now Shooting Stars Football Club and the national team.

Paying tributes to him on Tuesday, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), in its twitter handle, said Otubusen was part of the 1976 bronze-winning team of the African Cup of Nations.

The NFF said: “Happy birthday to former Green Eagles (now Super Eagles) solid defender, Otubusen Idowu a.k.a. Slow Poison who was part of the Afcon 1976 Bronze Winning team. He turns 75 today! Idowu was part of the WNDC Shooting Stars club that won Nigeria’s first continental trophy.”

As a member of the Shooting Stars squad in 1976, Otubusen played alongside great footballers like Segun Odegbami, Best Ogedegbe, Muda Lawal, Moses Otolorin, Adekunle Awesu, Nathaniel Adewole, among others.

Though he was famous for the round-leather game, he is also to be a good tennis player and currently plays the game as a form of leisure at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.