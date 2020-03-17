UTME: NSCDC arrests five suspects over impersonation in Kaduna

In a bid to ensure transparency in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has arrested five suspects in connection with impersonation.

Four of the suspects who are all male were arrested at Sabon-Gari, Kaduna-North and Kaduna-South Local Government areas, while the remaining suspect was picked-up at Chikun Local Government of the State.

In a confessional statement, one of the suspects who gave his name as Victor Oforbuke, 30, a Masters Degree holder said he met his waterloo at Zaria Academy where he posed as Bello Mustafa, 29, who engaged him in the dirty deal for a fee of N20,000.

Similarly, Abdullahi Alkassim Maikano, a 19-year-old who went to write the exam for Shuaibu Hamza, 29, was arrested together with the candidate in Kaduna-South, while John Michael, 32, who collected N15,000 out N20,000 to ‘help’ Sanusi Shehu was also arrested in Kaduna-North.

The remaining suspect, a female who gave her name as Bilkisu Ojulaye, 17years, was arrested at Bethel Baptist Centre in Chikun Local Government when she attempted to write the exam for Philomena Ugbe currently at large.

Meanwhile, all the five suspects were being investigated will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigation.

Speaking on the feat by the command in ensuring the credibility of the exam and safety of officials and candidates, State Commandant Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, promised to maintain the standard.

The commandant who personally monitored the exercise alongside Head of Operations Department of the command and the media, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exam as he warned candidates to shun acts of malpractices which when caught may lead to a conviction.

In the course of monitoring, Dutsinma visited the centres located at Danbo International School, IRL IT Solutions Nigeria Limited, Skolak Resources Limited and Kaduna State University.