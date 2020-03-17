One killed as commercial drivers, Keke operators clash in Ilorin

One person has reportedly died and several others sustained varying degrees of injury in a violent clash involving members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Tricycle Operators Association of Nigeria (TOAN) over ownership of the park in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The incident, which occurred at Offa Garage area of the Ilorin metropolis, on Wednesday afternoon, saw shop owners, commuters and residents of the area running for dear lives throughout the duration of the pandemonium that ensued.

It was gathered that the transporters reportedly used dangerous weapons freely during the attack causing many people to sustain a high degree of injury.

Sources identified the deceased person in the clash to be the leader of the tricycle owners, Albarka.

The clash also saw the NURTW members, led by one Taiye Olose, who is among those receiving treatment at a private hospital, and Albarka, using dangerous objects to fight each other.

It was gathered that the timely intervention of security agencies prevented the fracas from spreading to other parts of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State police command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command had made some arrest.

He confirmed that one person died while several others were injured.

Okasanmi said investigations into the cause of the crisis was going on.

He also advised the people of the state to remain law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.