Nigerian skit maker and actor, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni has said that everybody deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

He said this to the Nigeria Police Force over Seun Kuti’s arrest. He stated this via his Twitter account on Tuesday, 16th March 2023.

MrMarcaroni said, ”I love how the Nigerian Police is quickly seeking Justice for one of theirs who was assaulted. I hope such speed is also applied when Citizens are being harassed and brutalized by the Nigerian Police. ”

He added that while he is condemning the assault on Police officers, Also, he condemns any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti. As the police attempt to fight for the rights of one of them, Seun Kuti’s rights must also be respected. The Law should be allowed to take its course.

He further said, ”I hope the Nigerian Police understand how the people also feel when they assault, brutalize, humiliate and oppress us. All we want is for things to be done rightly. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

I hope the Police and the Citizens understand this. It should be Good against Evil. Not the Police Vs Citizens because we all are capable of both good and evil. If we want a better society, we must encourage good and shun evil.”