In a dramatic turn of events, a young hawker named Rabou Nofiu was saved from a potential suicide attempt on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The motive behind his desperate act remains unknown at this time, but the survivor has been taken to the Alausa headquarters of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The RRS, in a Facebook post, stated, “Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) this morning prevented a 25-year-old street hawker from jumping into the Lagoon.” The incident took place around 8:00 a.m. and RRS officers swiftly intervened to avert a tragedy.

When the RRS officers approached him, Nafiu, visibly distraught, warned them not to stop him from jumping. However, with great care and professionalism, the officers managed to calm him down and safely guide him away from the edge of the bridge.

In light of the situation, the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, instructed that Nafiu be transferred to the RRS headquarters for further assistance and evaluation.

The details surrounding Nafiu’s distressing circumstances and his contemplation of such a drastic action are yet to be ascertained.

The RRS is working diligently to uncover the underlying issues and provide the necessary support and intervention for the troubled hawker.

Suicide prevention remains a critical concern, and incidents like this highlight the importance of community support systems and mental health awareness. The prompt response by the RRS officers serves as a reminder of the value of intervention in saving lives and offering hope to those in despair.

