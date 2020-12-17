Equities market sustains positive trend as investors gain N390.2bn

The domestic equities market sustained its bullish momentum, on Thursday, as its All Share Index (ASI) advances by 2.10 per cent to close at 36,239.62 basis points, amid positive investors sentiment.

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trade at N18.94 trillion after adding N390.19 billion in a day trading session.

Consequently, with Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns also increased to +3.4 per cent and +35.0 per cent, respectively.

Notably, buying interest in blue-chip stocks such as Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement and Zenith lifted their respective share prices higher by 10 per cent, 2.56 per cent and 2.70 per cent.

Overall performance was impressive as the Exchange recorded more gainers than losers with 29 against 17.

On the performance chart, Airtel Africa and Ardova Plc were the top gainers having appreciated by respective ten per cent,, while Omatek and Wapic Insurance APIC recorded the largest losses of the day after respective 9.2 per cent depreciation in their share value.

Also, performance across sub-sector gauges tracked was bullish as all indices tracked closed in green; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices rose by 1.11 per cent, 2.36 per cent, 0.23 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 1.28 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, activity in the market was mixed as the total deals and volume of stocks traded fell by 1.44 per cent and 47.18 per cent to 3,895 deals and 343.64 million units respectively; however, the value of stocks traded rose by 90.17 per cent to N4.34 billion.

