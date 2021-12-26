Equities market closed week negative ahead of a bullish year end

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week, the bears dictated proceedings as profit-taking activities dominated market performance, ahead of projected bullish year close.

Basically, the benchmark index recorded declines on three of the five trading sessions of the week, leaving the All-share Index (ASI) with 90.46 points or 0.21 per cent decline to close at 42,262.85 basis points.

Similarly, market capitalisation dropped N47 billion Week-on-Week (W-o-W) to N22.060 trillion.

Last week’s bearish performance is against expected lift in the market this week, with analysts projecting equities trading on Wednesday to Friday would be bullish while investors position in dividend-paying stocks in the last three days of trading session in 2021 as the Federal Government declared Monday and Tuesday public holiday.

However, for the week under review, the sector gauges did not mirror the benchmark index as four of the five sub-indices tracked closed in green.

The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods and the NGX Industrial indices gained 0.10 per cent, 1.85 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 0.43 per cent to close at 395.76 points, 194.46 points, 554.68 points and 2,090.00 points respectively. However, the NGX Oil & Gas index fell by 0.52 per cent to close at 348.81 points.

According to weekly report from NGX, the market breadth for the week was positive as 33 equities appreciated in price, 25 equities depreciated in price, while 99 equities remained unchanged.

Mutual Benefits Assurance led the gainers table by 23.08 per cent to close at 32 kobo, per share. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with a gain of 20.69 per cent to close at 70 kobo, while Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) went up by 20.65 per cent to close to N5.55, per share.

On the other side, Julius Berger led the decliners table by 9.88 per cent to close at N22.35, per share. MRS Oil Nigeria followed with a loss of 9.85 per cent to close at N12.35, while Cornerstone Insurance declined by 9.80 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 965.061 million shares worth N12.455 billion in 14,802 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.317 billion shares valued at N15.330 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 18,292 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 574.223 million shares valued at N4.861 billion traded in 7,794 deals; contributing 59.50 per cent and 39.03 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 246.783 million shares worth N 2.065 billion in 382 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry traded a turnover of 30.307 million shares worth N1.669 billion in 2,157 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; UACN, FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Sovereign Trust Insurance accounted for 378,555 million shares worth N3.266 billion in 14,802 deals, contributing 39.23 per cent and 26.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Equities market closed week negative ahead of a bullish year end

Equities market closed week negative ahead of a bullish year end