Desmond Tutu will be remembered for his doggedness, forthrightness, says Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the late Reverend Desmond Tutu, would be remembered for his forthrightness, doggedness, dynamism, welfarism, anti-corruption, estachological discourses, courage, commitment to ethical values, uprightness, unwavering Christian testimony and purposeful leadership.

Obasanjo in a letter of condolence addressed to the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that the late cleric died with his head lifted high, his ministry untainted and his integrity uncompromised.

He described the late Tutu as a credible, bold and charismatic personality who provided purposeful leadership not only to the Anglican Church but to all Christians.

The letter reads, “Reverend Tutu was an unparalleled visionary leader within the church with profound knowledge of the bible and the word with an admirable, grasp and appreciation of history. He was also a tele-evangelist and a strong believer in the unity of believers worldwide as a transformational tool for development.

‘Tutu supported calls for Nigeria’s debt cancellation’

“He had very impressive pro-democracy credentials and was always ready to partner with forces of justice, equity, and fairness universally. I had a personal experience of the way God used him through my relationship and association with him as a man of God. He worked very closely with us in the Commonwealth Eminent Persons Group.

“His insights, understanding and pieces of advice and suggestions on the way forward ending apartheid in South Africa were extremely valuable. He, by himself, was a consummate leader, fearless and quite daring. When most of the political leaders in South Africa were in jail, he was almost a one-man riot using both religion and Holy Bible against apartheid. He was simply like a thorn in the flesh of the white-ruled South Africa’s Nationalist Party.”

He acknowledged the role played by the late cleric for full debt cancellation of Nigeria in a letter to Mr. Gordon Brown, the then United

He said, “Again, I must acknowledge his uncommon solidarity and the deep passion with which he had argued Nigeria’s case for full debt cancellation by the contents of his letter to Mr. Gordon Brown, the then United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, during my administration as the President of Nigeria. This heroic advocacy effort of his with respect to Nigeria’s indebtedness to the Paris Club on behalf of Nigeria was very much in his character.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Desmond Tutu will be remembered for his doggedness | Desmond Tutu will be remembered for his doggedness