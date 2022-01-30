Equities investors gain N137bn (WoW) as bulls persists at NGX

Bullish moments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week on the heels of the release of positive corporates’ unaudited financial results by companies listed on the local bourse.

Consequently, investors gained N137 billion Week-on-Week (WoW), leaving the market capitalisation at N24.898 trillion on Friday.

Thus, the All-Share Index by 0.54 per cent to close at 46,205.05 basis points.

Sub-sector wise, the NGX Banking, NGX Oil & Gas, and the NGX Consumer Goods indices rose by 4.84 per cent, 3.53 per cent and 2.04 per cent respectively to close at 439.44 points, 392.55 points and 575.99 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Industrial index and the NGX Insurance index lost 5.12 per cent and 3.12 per cent to close at 2,066.63 points and 186.69 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 44 equities appreciated in price, 33 equities depreciated in price, while 79 equities remained unchanged. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) led the gainers’ table by 44.75 per cent to close at N13.10, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain of 42.42 per cent to close at 94 kobo, while Courteville Business Solutions went up by 30.43 per cent to close to 60 kobo, per share.

On the other side, C & I Leasing led the decliners table by 10.00 per cent to close at N3.78, per share. University Press followed with a loss of 9.86 per cent to close at N2.65, while Prestige Assurance declined by 9.80 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share.

Looking into the new week, Analysts said the positive performance witnessed in the Nigerian stock market is expected to be maintained on the market’s reaction to more positive full year, 2021 corporate expected to be released at the local bourse.

