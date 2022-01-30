Reps member presents N7m take-off grant to health centres, special schools in Bauchi

As part of his constituency project aimed at providing effective and efficient representation, the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro has presented N7 million take-off grant (cheques) to selected health centres and schools in his constituency.

The federal lawmaker also donated six functional and equipped ambulances to health facilities in the Federal Constituency just as he facilitated the training of 500 women volunteers who will work in all village areas in the constituency to promote healthcare services by encouraging pregnant women to visit health facilities for ante-natal and deliveries.

He also established gifted schools and a special school for IDPs, orphans and almajirai.

Also, the volunteer women after the training will be provided with mobile phones that are linked to the ambulances for prompt response to distress calls during labour.

While speaking during the presentation ceremony of the intervention held at Yuli Campus of Bauchi State University, Mansur Manu Soro commended Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed for executing developmental projects across the state.

According to him, the interventions which cut across health, education and other sectors are meant to support some segments of the society, particularly the less privileged and pregnant women who are vulnerable particularly during pregnancy and delivery.

He added that the projects which were successfully executed and well equipped with modern health facilities were aimed at complementing the effort of the governor towards his developmental projects in the state.

The lawmaker named one of the health facilities he constructed after the wife of the governor, Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed in recognition of her contribution to the development of the state through her pet project, Almuhibba Foundation.

Governor Mohammed while presiding over the ceremony, commended the federal lawmaker for the gesture, saying that his administration is always happy to partner with agents of development as individuals or as organizations.

According to him, “since inception to date, our administration has invested a huge amount of resources towards bringing development to the citizens of the state in both rural and urban centers in all the sectors.”

The governor said that “today, we have gathered here to launch these historic constituency projects implement by our hardworking member of the National Assembly, Honourable Mansur Manu Soro, representing Darazo/Ganjuwa constituency.”

Mohammed said that the take-off grant for the schools, four health facilities, construction and equipping of six primary healthcare centres, provision of ambulances for referral purposes will no doubt help in improving the living standard of the people of Darazo and Ganjuwa local governments.

He also said that the transport vehicles to three district heads as well as the recruitment of 500 women to serve as house to house community mobilizers for health will immensely help in improving maternal and child health, promote education and also support traditional leaders in the discharge of their duties.

Mohammed who applauded the Reps member for carrying out the projects, challenged other political office holders to replicate similar projects in their various constituencies.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, while commending the Federal Lawmaker for the intervention, called on politicians who are holding offices to always look back to work for the people who elected them.

The speaker further stressed the need for elected representatives to always give account of their stewardship to the electorate in order to ensure that they carried them along in the implementation of projects.