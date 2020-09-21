The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the University of Ilorin towards reducing financial crimes in the country.

The Zonal Head of the EFCC in Kwara State, Mr Oseni Kazeem, made this known when he received the Unilorin Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, in his office on Monday.

Kazeem assured the Vice-Chancellor and his team that the agency would continue to ensure proper profiling of suspects, saying that this would be of great help to academics, who are researching in related fields.

He advised the University management to intensify its efforts in enlightening members of the University community on the evil inherent in financial crime, pointing out that school clubs should promote financial transparency and warn against financial crimes, among the students.

Kazeem also called on religious leaders to educate members of their congregation and instil moral discipline in them in order to keep them away from any activity that could warrant the agency’s intervention.

Earlier in his remarks, Abdulkareem, said that the visit was necessitated by the fact that the University works with all the federal security agencies in the state.

Abdulkareem commended the Zonal Head of the EFCC for taking the time to receive the Unilorin team, as he congratulated the new zonal head on his recent deployment to Kwara State.

The Vice-Chancellor charged the commission to be wary of young persons in the society who falsely claim to be students of the University once they have been caught engaging in fraudulent activities.

He added that the University would identify and provide details of any student of the institution within minutes if required to do so, stressing that the institution does not want its noble name to be soiled under any guise.

Abdulkareem enjoined the agency to carry the University along on cases that involve any member of the University community.

He said that the institution would also want to exercise her disciplinary laws besides the regular statutes of the state regarding financial crime.

The Vice-chancellor assured the Commission that the University would not in any way hinder its job or due process.

The EFCC was established in 2003 to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes and to effectively coordinate the domestic efforts of the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE