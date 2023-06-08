Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State has expressed his desire for a constructive partnership with the Members-elect of the State House of Assembly to accelerate development and serve the people of the state.

During a two-day pre-inauguration workshop at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, Governor Mbah assured the Members-elect that his administration would work diligently to ensure that the partnership for the benefit of the people would be sustained.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Deputy Governor Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai stated that the Governor is committed to infusing the executive arm of government with the intellectual energy required to fulfil his mandate and deliver on his campaign promises.

Governor Mbah commended the workshop as a step in the right direction, as it would equip the incoming members of the state parliament with the necessary tools to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

Governor Mbah emphasized the expectation of quality service from the new executive and legislative arms of government by the people of Enugu State. He expressed confidence in the Members-elect, believing that they would perform their legislative duties efficiently and effectively.

Deputy Governor Ossai conveyed Governor Mbah’s goodwill and felicitations to the Members-elect, highlighting the governor’s commitment to disruptive innovation.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s capacity to navigate the complex process of development, ensuring Enugu State’s competitiveness on the African and global stage.

The Clerk of the House, Barr. Dr Emmanuel Okey Udaya, in his welcome address, explained that Governor Mbah approved the orientation program for the Members-elect due to his visionary and innovative approach to governance.

The workshop aims to expose the members to the fundamentals of legislative business and provide a platform for them to deepen their understanding of governance, legislative processes, leadership, and management.

The workshop featured a lecture by Prof. Osy Okanya on the principles of separation of powers, legislative rules and procedures, and the role of bureaucracy and aides.

The Speaker of the 7th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi is scheduled to deliver a lecture on the fundamentals of the committee system and the oversight process.





