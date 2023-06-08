The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has applauded the recent enactment of the Child Protection Law in Kano State, signed into law by former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to UNICEF, this law is a significant milestone that will contribute to the protection and preservation of children’s rights.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Mr Rahama R.M. Farah, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Kano, expressed his appreciation for the new law, stating that it establishes a legal framework to ensure the protection of children’s rights within the state.

He emphasized the importance of allocating adequate resources and establishing mechanisms for the effective implementation of the law.

“We urge the new administration in Kano State to prioritize this crucial step and allocate the necessary resources to ensure the comprehensive enforcement of the law,” Mr Farah said.

He further highlighted that with the enactment of the Kano State Child Protection Law, the state joins other states in Nigeria that have successfully incorporated the Nigeria Child Rights Act, which was originally enacted by the National Assembly in 2003, into their legal frameworks.

It is worth noting that the Nigeria Child Rights Act is derived from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), to which Nigeria is a signatory. During the development of the bill, extensive consultations were conducted with key stakeholders, including faith-based and community leaders, to ensure that the law reflects the values and aspirations of the people of Kano.

The enactment of the Child Protection Law in Kano State is a significant step towards safeguarding the rights of children and promoting their well-being.

UNICEF commends this achievement and encourages the new administration in Kano to provide the necessary support and resources to effectively implement the law, ensuring a safer and more protected environment for children in the state.

