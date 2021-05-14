Enugu CP confirms fire at INEC office

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Aliyu also directed the scene to be cordoned off to allow for the thorough probe to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development in a statement issued, on Friday, said that the fire incident happened at the INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on May 13 at about 9.40 p.m.

“The Command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the INEC in Udenu council area.

“Police operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene while contacting Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire,’’ he said.

He further stated that the fire was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the fire service, the police and some public-spirited citizens.

The PPRO added that preliminary investigation suggested that the fire might have been caused by a power surge due to a sudden power supply to the building before the incident occurred.

