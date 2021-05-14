Insecurity: Bagudu pays condolence visit to victims of bandit attack on Sallah day

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his Sallah visit to commensurate with the people of Sakaba and Danko-Wasagu Local Government Areas who were recently attacked by bandits has assured that the state government and the Federal government have agreed to tame the menace of bandits and restore hope and normalcy to the areas and the state in general.

Bagudu who is the Chairman of the APC governors forum visited the people amidst the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr to condole and sympathise with the people who suffered monumental losses at the hands of bandits who attacked, killed and destroyed properties recently in the areas.

Pointing out that the dastardly act of the men of Underworld had resulted in the gruesome murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and some other security personnel as well.

“Peace must return to these areas by the grace of God, but all hands must be on deck to achieve this. I must appreciate the gallantry efforts of our security men and our local vigilante group for their boldness to ensure the security of our people,” he said.

He said further that he was happy to hear that people who were displaced during the upheavals have stated returning to reunite again for the Sallah celebrations, a situation which he said gladdened his mind most.

Governor Bagudu assured the people that his government would do everything possible to ensure that all the residents of the community who fled their village as a result of the attack come back home and sleep with their two eyes closed.

He also expressed happiness that farmers in the areas have started planting crops to kickstart the trade they know how to do better, promising that he would ensure that more security agents are deployed to every flashpoint of the areas.

The governor and his entourage also visited the Sakaba Police Division to condole them over the death of their DPO, Abdullahi Jimoh(SP), Inspector Ibrahim Aliyu and seven other Policemen who were killed during the gory attack on them.

