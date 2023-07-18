The Commander, Doctrine and Training Command of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kelvin O. Aligbe, has stated that continuous training and research by the Nigerian Army are key to combating the prevailing security challenges besetting the country, brought about by the subversive activities of armed bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

Major General Aligbe emphasised that the success and survival of any organisation, especially the security outfit, all over the world, lies in the training, research, and development of its personnel, especially in view of the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

The TRADOC Commander, Major Gen. Aligbe, stated this on Monday in his opening remarks while declaring the Combined Mid-Year Course Appraisal, Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop, and Research Development Conference 2023 of TRADOC open in Minna, Niger State capital.

He said, “The theme for this year’s workshop, Enhancing Research and Development Capacity Building in the Nigerian Army and Division Training Schools to Contain Prevailing Security Challenges, is well thought out because the Nigerian Army is currently grappling with the very disturbing activities of terrorists across the country.”

Aligbe, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Doctrine Command, Maj. Gen. Jamiu A. Jimoh said the conference would bridge the gaps in the Nigerian Army’s research and development drive and its curriculum, which he said needs to undergo regular harmonisation.

The Army Boss stressed, “To efficiently cope with the current security challenges, development in the field of training and research is a must,” highlighting that the conference would provide an opportunity for participants to assess the recent developments and highlight viable efforts in mitigating security challenges.

He pointed out that the training was meant to produce troops who were proactively seeking out any adversaries, employing the offensive capability of a well-trained, highly motivated, and hard-hitting force to strike decisively with speed and enormous backup.

He thereby charged the participants to show a keen interest and take advantage of the opportunity to broaden their knowledge, enabling them to broaden the knowledge of the personnel through their various training establishments.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chief of Research and Development, TRADOC, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said research and development remain the driving force for the Nigerian Army.

He also commended the Commander for the opportunity to organise the conference and urged participants to listen attentively to derive maximum benefits from the training.

