Entrepreneurship most viable way to boost economy, Bauchi Speaker stresses

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has described entrepreneurship as the most viable way to boost the economy of the state.

The speaker, however, stated that people lack capital and funding to start-up businesses or improve existing ones was the more reason government should come to their aid.

He was speaking during the closing ceremony of a five-day training for participants under AGSMEIS/NIRSAL loan and entrepreneurship scheme organised by the Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development (BACYWORD) in Bauchi.

Suleiman lauded the initiatives and interventions of promoting entrepreneurship in Bauchi State saying that, “This AGSMEIS/NIRSAL loan and entrepreneurship will definitely help many people in Bauchi State to create and improve businesses and occupations.”

He added that, “I hope that the participants will make use of what they learnt here so as to enhance their businesses, mentor and train others so as to help in reviving the economy of the state.

“I cherish entrepreneurship and I have been assisting and providing support to engage in it even before I join politics because this is the most effective way to help the wellbeing of people.”

While distributing certificates of participation to all the participants, he urged them not to misuse the loan.

Abubakar Suleiman also stressed the need for economic diversification in the state and commended Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammad for supporting the initiative.

He urged the chairman of the Commission to maintain the tempo of helping the Governor in achieving his economic goals pledging that Bauchi State House of Assembly will remain supportive to the initiatives of the Commission and the Executive Arm of Government in salvaging the economic situation of the State.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Tanko Yusuf Dutse told the Speaker that the entrepreneurship support programme was an effort by the CBN aimed at addressing the worrisome phenomenon of unemployment in Nigeria by building the capacity of the youths and women and funding their business ideas.

According to him, the programme is aimed at equipping many people with requisite skills and knowledge to be self-employed by starting and managing their own businesses.

Participants were drawn from talented aspiring entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and above, with innovative ideas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…