Mudi rides music waves with Wande Coal

Rising music star, Mudiaga Williams, popularly known as British Mudi, has given music fans a new tune, ‘Nisola’, on which he featured Wande Coal as he appears to be on a music cruise with his latest single.

The Delta-born singer who disclosed to R that he started his music career in church is one who fancies his chances in a competitive industry and recent music efforts from him suggest that it might not be long before he’s rated as one of the top stars.

Before his latest single, Mudi had caught the attention of many with ‘Blessings’ with the song reportedly ruling airwaves and featuring on charts across the music space.

R can gather that the recent release of the singer, ‘Nisola’, is already generating buzz on social media and doing rounds on music channels as Mudi’s talent seem to be catching the attention of more music enthusiasts.

Many have also lauded the appearance of music veteran and hit maker, Wande Coal, on the song whose voice and experience appeared to complement Mudi’s skill.

Speaking to R on the new tune which dropped on Friday, Mudi expressed his elation at the reception the song has got despite just being released recently and promised to continue to raise the bar higher for himself and fans who look forward to more from him.

