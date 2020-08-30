Gombe distributes relief materials to  flood victims in Billiri LGA

Households affected by food in Tal and Tanglang districts of Billiri Local Government Area in Gombe State have received relief materials from the state government in continuation of its outreach to communities ravaged by flood across the state.

State Commissioner of Special Duties, Mela Audu Nunghe, who presented the materials on behalf of the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, told the paramount ruler of Tangale Chiefdom that the relief items were provided to cushion the hardships faced by victims of the disaster considering the pandemic situation.

The commissioner also said that the compassionate disposition of Governor Inuwa Yahaya towards the people is such that no effort will be spared in meeting their pressing needs, especially those in distress like victims of natural disasters.

Mela Nunghe further said that the present administration is always ready to come to the aid of any community in need, stressing that the relief materials are meant to be distributed only to victims of the flood disaster. He said that severe sanction awaits anyone who diverts the items.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abubakar Bappah said that the present administration is favourably disposed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of its people in order to make life more meaningful for them.

He recalled that when the bridge linking Billiri and Laushidaji collapsed due to heavy downpour, the governor instructed his ministry to immediately reconstruct it without any delay, adding that the bridge has since been fixed and opened for public use.

Abubakar Bappah called on the people of Tangale chiefdom not to relent in their support for Governor Yahaya, disclosing plans by the administration to construct more roads in the local government area.

Members representing Billiri East and West in the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rambi Ayala and Tulfukut Kardi praised the steadfastness of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in responding to the needs of the people.

They unanimously said that some of the governor’s interventions on the needs of communities in distress always come before a motion of public importance are even raised on the floor of the House.

The Mai Tangle, Dr Abdul Buba Maisheru ll said that relief materials will go a long way to cushion the hardship faced by victims of flood disaster in Ayaba and Poyali villages of Billiri Local government Area.

He thanked Governor Yahaya for always showing up each time it matters, assuring the representative of the governor that the materials will be delivered to the affected persons.

At Tal and Tanglang districts where the victims had gathered to receive the relief materials, the Special Duties Commissioner handed over 270 bundles of zinc, 190 100kg bags of maize, 400 bags of cement and 30 jerrycans of palm oil were distributed to the flood victims in the communities.

Some of the beneficiaries of the relief materials thanked the government’s gesture stressing that it has come at the time they needed it most calling on the government to always rise to the needs of the people as contained in a statement by, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

