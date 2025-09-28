Eno’s aide empowers journalists with N1.6m grant in Akwa Ibom

Eight young media practitioners from Akwa Ibom State have received a ₦1.6 million grant to undergo professional broadcast training at the National Broadcast Academy (NBA), Lagos, courtesy of Dr. Essien Ekefre Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Research and Documentation.

Each beneficiary received ₦200,000 to support their six-week training and was charged to be worthy ambassadors of the state by demonstrating diligence and commitment in their studies.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at the Press Conference Centre, Government House, Uyo, Dr. Ndueso explained that the gesture stemmed from his passion for professionalism in journalism and his desire to see young Akwa Ibom people excel in the broadcast industry.

“The Akwa Ibom State Governor has set a template for human capacity enhancement through the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre and the Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Development Centre. Very soon, construction will begin on an ultra-modern digital broadcast station for AKBC, and we need professionals equipped for the evolving trends in the industry,” he said.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Nsibiet John, commended the initiative, urging the beneficiaries to take their training seriously and view the grant not as political patronage, but as an investment in their future.

Similarly, the Chancellor of the Conference of Online Publishers Association (COOPA), Comrade Utitofon Morgan, described the scheme as a forward-thinking intervention that will not only empower young journalists but also strengthen Akwa Ibom’s image through professional storytelling.

In addition to the ₦1.6 million grant, other aides of the Governor—including Mr. Solomon Eyo, Dr. Imoh Etim Udoh, and Mr. Emmanuel Akpabio—announced personal donations of ₦100,000 each to encourage the beneficiaries.

One of the recipients, Florence Essien, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to Dr. Ndueso, pledging that the beneficiaries would represent Akwa Ibom State with distinction during and after the training, which runs from September 29 to November 7, 2025.