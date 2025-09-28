Kano govt orders political appointees to declare assets with CCB

The Kano State Government has directed its recently appointed political appointees to declare their assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
The State Government said that “this move aims to promote transparency and accountability in governance.”
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, issued the directive at a capacity-building workshop for top government functionaries in Kaduna.
He emphasised that asset declaration would help prevent conflicts of interest and promote good governance.
According to him, “By declaring their assets, political appointees demonstrate their commitment to upholding the principles of good governance.”
He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration is committed to ensuring public officials maintain high standards of integrity.
All recently appointed political appointees have been directed to immediately declare their assets with the CCB, in line with the state’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
