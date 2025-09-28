Latest News

Kano govt orders political appointees to declare assets with CCB

Kola Oyelere
Abba Yusuf, Traditional institutions in Kano, compensation to Kano residents, Kano gov lauds DSS for arresting suspects behind murder of one-year-old

The Kano State Government has directed its recently appointed political appointees to declare their assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The State Government said that “this move aims to promote transparency and accountability in governance.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, issued the directive at a capacity-building workshop for top government functionaries in Kaduna.

He emphasised that asset declaration would help prevent conflicts of interest and promote good governance.

According to him, “By declaring their assets, political appointees demonstrate their commitment to upholding the principles of good governance.”

He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration is committed to ensuring public officials maintain high standards of integrity.

All recently appointed political appointees have been directed to immediately declare their assets with the CCB, in line with the state’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article A lawyer and former member of the National Assembly, Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah 90% of Nigeria’s elections since independence rigged — Ex-lawmaker Obiorah
Next Article delta six illegal refining sites Navy destroys six illegal refineries, seizes 11,500 litres of stolen crude in Delta

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×