In bid to prevent prostate cancer among the male folks, some medical practitioners have advised Nigerian men to eat a balanced diet and be engaged in regular sex.

The experts gave the advice on Friday in Lagos, according to Vanguard report.

The Coordinator of One-Stop-Breast Cancer Clinic, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Caleb Yakubu, said that men who engage in sex regularly stand a lower chance of developing prostate cancer.

Yabuku, also a Consultant Radiologist, said it had been scientifically proven that men who ejaculate more frequently were less likely to develop prostate cancer.

He explained that the prostate gland contains prostate fluid that mixes with the sperm to form the semen.

According to him, with frequent ejaculation, there would not be any stagnancy or reduction in the flow of the fluid which might predispose and increase the risk of getting cancer.

“The prostate gland plays an important role in ejaculation. The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland that produces the fluid in semen. And it helps push this fluid out during ejaculation.

“It is believed that if a man ejaculates/releases fluid from the prostate gland, there will not be any spaces or stagnancy in the flow that may now predispose and increase the risk of getting cancer.

“In fact, there is one study in the US which says that if a man ejaculates up to 20 times per month, his risk of having prostate cancer reduces drastically. So, there is a scientific base to this.

“However, what we normally preach is early detection. And men above 40 should always go for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test to know their status,” Yakubu said.

