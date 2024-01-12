Retail lender Keystone Bank Limited has reassured its stakeholders, including customers and partners across the country, of the unhindered and smooth running of its operations as new management takes over.

In a statement on Friday signed by the company secretary, the lender noted that it would continue to operate and serve its numerous customers within the guidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the direction of the bank’s new leadership headed by Mr Hassan Imam.

According to the bank, “Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Keystone Bank, Mr Hassan Imam, we would like to assure the general public of Keystone Bank’s continued operations within the guidelines of the CBN under the direction of the bank’s new leadership.

“Keystone Bank continues to operate in all its branches and across all channels.

“We assure our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and other stakeholders, that we are fully committed to serving them, as we remain dedicated to the safety of our customers’ deposits, financial well-being, and upholding the trust placed in us by our stakeholders.

Before assuming the position, Imam, who has over 25 years of banking experience, had served as the Executive Director of the North Directorate at Fidelity Bank since January 2020.

Hassan Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and three other master’s degrees, including an MBA, which he obtained from Business School Netherlands. He is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.

