Enforce total ban on okada operations in Lagos, Coalition urges Sanwo-Olu

An amalgamation of Civil Society groups under the banner of Defend Lagos Coalition (DLC), on Wednesday, called on the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to immediately place a total ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the state, saying the operators constitute security threat within the state.

This is coming following the resolve of Governor Sanwo-Olu to enforce ban on the operation of motorcycles popularly called okada in six Local Governments (LGs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state from June 1, 2023.

DLC, an amalgamation of Civil Society Organisations, Faith and Community based organisations, put together to advance causes that seek to better the lives of Lagosians, made the call at a world press conference, which took place at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, noting that from independent surveys it conducted, many of the Okada riders were foreigners who it said resorted to criminality.

Spokesman of the group, Declan Ihekaire, while making the call, said available records had shown that motorcycles operations had been identified as the favourite of criminals, just as he appealed to the state governor to caution the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state from collecting fees from the operators in order to show seriousness attached to the proposed clampdown.

Ihekaire lamented that Lagosians had, on a daily basis, experienced several threats to lives and property, flagrant disobedience of the laws of the land, by those he described as “army” of undocumented commercial motorcycle operators, who had laid siege to Lagos State, declaring that the sense of insecurity convened by these dare-devil riders should not be allowed to continue.

"Lagosians have, on a daily basis, experienced several threats to lives and property, flagrant disobedience of the laws of the land, by the 'army' of undocumented commercial motorcycle operators, who have laid siege Lagos State. The sense of insecurity convened by these dare-devil riders should not be allowed to continue.





“As grassroots-based organisations, we have in the past couple of months, conducted independent surveys, which revealed that not only are the majority of these motorcycle riders foreigners from countries, such as Republic of Chad, Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries, we were also able to establish that they constitute a very potent risk to lives and properties of Lagosians. They must be stopped before it is too late,” he said.

“In the past few months, we have recorded cases of violent crimes and civil disturbances directly linked to the motorcycle operators, with some leading to the destruction of assets, loss of lives of innocent citizens and security agents.

“It is worrisome and unfortunate that we, as a people, are responsible for the menace that okada has become in the land today due to our complicity. We no longer walk so as to enjoy the health benefits that come with it. At the slightest opportunity, we jump on Okada to get to our destinations Our artisans and able-bodied youths have abandoned their trained jobs to become emergency okada riders.

“Our youths are no longer interested in vocational training to earn a decent and enduring living; rather, they have taken to riding okada to make “quick” money with the attendant risk to their lives. In fact, over 45 per cent of the 767 Okada accidents that have happened this year involved people whose ages range between 36 and 39 years. This is incredible, yet it happened right before our eyes. This is too much a price to pay for whatever advantage Okada may have,” he added.

Ihekaire said the coalition, comprised of responsible citizens could no longer continue to feign ignorance of the threat to Lagosians’ existence, which the continued activities of commercial motorcycle operators portend, consequence upon which they had come together to ask Lagosians to join them “in demanding from the Lagos State Government a total clampdown on motorcycles (okada) as a means of transportation in every nook and cranny of the state.”

This was just as he noted that the total ban should take off right now, pointing out that the case of Lagos should not be different if such could be effected in places like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kano, Nassarawa, Delta, and Abia states, adding: “The case of Lagos State should not be different.”

“We have gotten to a stage, as citizens of Lagos State, where we should know that motorcycles could not be the preferred choice of transportation in a Centre of Excellence.

“As it stands today, a collective action, which requires the input of all true Lagosians, is needed to eradicate the menace of Okada in Lagos.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to immediately work towards the restoration of law and order in public transportation, in order to ease the inconveniences that will likely arise, as a result of this inevitable demand,” he said.

“Again, let us remind the Governor of Lagos State, that he has a constitutional obligation to protect the lives and properties of Lagosians, and any form of action, which seeks to make this impossible must be confronted, in the overall interest of the people.”

Ihekaire, who represented Activists for Good Governance, urged all well-meaning Lagosians, who were concerned about the lawlessness and insecurity being perpetrated by these okada operators in Lagos State to support the government on its decision, and join the coalition in prevailing on the government to enforce a total clampdown on motorcycle activities in the state.

Ihekaire, while saying that the coalition remained conscious of the concerns that were going to be raised “on the other side, but quickly noted that a price must be paid, adding: “It’s a trade-off between our inconvenience and our existence.”

