EndSARS protests reiterated Catholic bishops’ message, says Archbishop Kaigma

The Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has said that the EndSARS protests that rocked the country have reiterated the message of the Catholic Bishops Conference which is to stop corruption

The archbishop, however, expressed the hope that the protests will awaken the political will in the leaders and in everyone who should do something about it.

According to the archbishop, “Let us not pretend that there is no problem in the country. Let us not behave like the ostrich that buries its head in the sand and behave like there is no danger. There is danger. The brutality we are suffering in the hands of the police was enough and the youths have said it.

He noted that the Catholic Bishops Conference had been saying, “Stop corruption, stop corruption so that the wealth of the nation can go round. We kept saying that but they didn’t listen. Now, the youth has said it. I hope it will wake us all and I hope that the next political dispensation will be a different one.

“Not of selfish interest but with values. We have been driven by selfish, self-centred materialistic interest, by religious, tribal partisan political sentiments and that is why we can’t grow. We make one step forward and three steps backwards, the youths are determined to change this.”

The archbishop, therefore, urged the youths to continue to be peaceful and not allow the bad ones to destroy what they started with killing and looting.

He expressed the hope that change will come, insisting that “This world is not our home we have little time here so let us use the little time to embrace ourselves and embrace peace

“Force won’t bring peace. Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be sons and daughters of God. Let us embrace peace so we can see God.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…