EndSARS Protesters hold Church service amidst fanfare

Tens of thousands of #EndSARS Protesters at Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday held congressional praise worship amidst fanfare.

The praise worship themed: “The Glory of the Latter House” featured praise worship, dance and prayer for the nation and against bad governance with the display of banners of different inscriptions by protesters.

The protesters were led in prayers by the popular comedian, Woli Agba and other protesters who took turn to rendered soul-lifting sermon amidst comic relieve and interlude of the national anthem and Christian songs.

In his sermon, Woli Agba described the protest which is in its tenth day as spiritual and ordained by God. He said, “God supports war in the bible. We are at spiritual war here against the oppression of our political leaders.

Nigerian youth cannot be taken for granted. We need to pray against the brutality of the police and oppressive regime. Nigerians have “Soro Soke” and almighty God will answer our prayers. We cannot be gagged. Any oppressive regime must be quashed in Jesus name.

May God judge those militating against the progress of Nigerian youths. Nigerians must be free and our government must be forced to be responsible. This is the reality of this protest.”

Speaking to Tribune Online at the protest ground, one of the protesters, Akin expressed satisfaction over the attention and impact of the protest against police brutality and misgovernance gathered so far with the protest. He said, “Youths of Nigeria are no criminals. We don’t have guns but we have God. We have voices which we have lent to the world and gracefully we will be heard. We are a generation that cannot be silent.”

#EndSARS Protesters hold Church service

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revolt Of The Twitter Generation, Monsters We Created

In the last one week or so of the rise of the #EndSARS protest across the country, a damp gleam of hope for Nigeria lit me up. I dare say same for many of our compatriots. It is just like the gleaming multicolour of an emerging rainbow. All our previous forecasts of hopelessness for the land started to collapse gradually…

Nigerian Youths Came Out Late, But… —Bishop Oladotun

Sincerely, from my own perspective, the youth came out late because we have no other country. Some of us are already 60 years old and above and we have no other place to go. This is a battle we are supposed to have fought about 30 or 40 years ago so that the youth of today can have a better future. Whatever they are doing now is to secure their…

Youths’ #EndSARS Protest Capable Of Grounding Any Govt —Olajide, YCE Scribe

The general secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide, in this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, speaks on the position of the organisation on the week-long youths’ protests against police brutality, advocacy on referendum, new incentive package for teachers and granting of financial autonomy to…

Insecurity: Northern Elders Want Service Chiefs Sacked

A group of northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, insisting that the best way possible for President Muhammadu Buhari is to restore order with an immediate restructuring beginning with the…

#EndSARS Protesters hold Church service