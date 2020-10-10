EndSARS protesters disrupt Owu festival in Abeokuta, demand to see Obasanjo

Protesters calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team, on Saturday, invaded and disrupted the grand finale of Odun Omo Olowu festival in Abeokuta.

The festival which had in attendance the deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in attendance was stormed by hundreds of youths.

Tribune Online learnt that the protesters were prevented from gaining entry into the venue of the ceremony at Oke Ago-Owu.

The protesters were reported to be demanding to see Obasanjo so as to register their displeasure over alleged brutality of Nigerians by SARS operatives.

This development forced security agents at the venue to shoot into the air to disperse the protesters.

It was gathered that a policeman was attacked while making efforts to disperse the protesters.

Earlier in the day, the protesters had gone round major areas in the state capital.

