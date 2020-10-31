EndSARS: Property destroyed will set us back for decades, say Ekiti elders

The Ekiti State Council of Elders has condemned the act of looting and arson carried out by some hoodlums in the state during the #EndSARS protest, saying the act would set the country back for decades to come.

They described it as an unfortunate and criminal acts which are alien to the culture and tradition of the state.

The council also appealed to the protesting youths under the banner of #EndSARS to sheathe their swords and allow the government to fashion out ways to meet their demands.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Council’s President, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi ; Secretary, Mr Niyi Ajibulu and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Bayo Orire and made available to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday.

Oluwasanmi said: “As elders, we are therefore appealing to our youths to sheath their swords and give room for dialogue because nothing worthwhile can be achieved in a state of chaos and near anarchy.

“It is very unfortunate that at a time that all hands should have been on deck in recuperating from the COVID-19 pandemic that grounded the country for the past months, we have to face the consequences of massive loss of lives and destruction of public and private properties which might set us back by decades.

“The Council enjoins all not to take laws into their hands. The Ekiti youths are known to vent their anger in a peaceful and civil manner. The act of looting and stealing is alien to the people, as they are reputed ‘Omoluabis’. Our quintessence of integrity, decency and humility must continue.

They called on government at all levels to put in place measures and programmes that would help in transforming the youths and improved their standard of living.

“We are well aware of the efforts of the Ekiti State Government to help remove the challenges facing our youths and make them productive. We, therefore, urge the government to simplify the mode of accessing the facilities put in place to improve their lot.”

The council added further that: “No doubt, we are faced with unprecedented challenges that call for all to be involved and vigilant. We urge all, particularly our youths, not to allow themselves to be provoked by selfish political rhetoric and outright incitement to destroy our proud heritage,” the group said.

