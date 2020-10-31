How US SEAL team rescued American hostage in Northern Nigeria during ‘daring raid’ on Saturday

An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by US elite SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.

The elite SEAL Team 6 staged a daring raid in Northern Nigeria, rescuing Philip Walton, 27, who had been taken hostage, officials told Fox News.

“We had to get him before any potential trade or sale,” one US official said.

Walton was kidnapped in Niger, which borders Nigeria, earlier this week. The hostage rescue took place in northern Nigeria earlier on Saturday.

The SEALs rescued Walton after killing a number of his captors. SEAL Team 6 was chosen for the operation because they are responsible for West Africa, Fox News has learned.

“US forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men,” Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the US Department of State. No US military personnel were injured during the operation.

“We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation,” Hoffman added. “The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world.”