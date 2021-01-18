EndSARS: Petitioners urge panel to dismiss police submission

Counsel to two petitioners who brought a case of police brutality before the judicial panel of inquiry on #EndSARS protest sitting in Ilorin Kwara State, Abdullahi Jimba, on Monday urged the panel to recommend that the fundamental human rights of the petitioners have been trampled upon.

The petitioners, Shuaib Oba Jawando and Alhaji Kehinde Gobir claimed in their petitions that they were arrested and interrogated for their alleged involvement in April 2018 Offa bank robbery.

They also claimed that they were interrogated by men of the disbanded SARS under dehumanizing conditions in Ilorin and Abuja offices.

Giving his final submission before the panel, Jimba said that all that was written in the respondent address was not related to the petition.

The counsel also said that the respondent address aimed at attacking the territorial jurisdiction of the judicial panel, urging the panel members to discountenance the address in its entirety.

Earlier, the respondent counsel, Adekunle Iwalaye, sought relief of the panel to dismiss the Jawando and Gobir’s petitions in its entirety.

The chairman of the panel, retired Justice Tunde Garba, later assured that the petitions would be dealt with appropriately.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…