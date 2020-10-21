EndSARS: Lekki killings horrendous — Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has condemned the recent killings and violence in Nigeria saying that they are horrendous on Wednesday.
According to the boxer in a multiple tweets, ”The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?
”I pray God opens the gates for the heroes of Nigeria! This was never a trend for me! It’s real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change.
”I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being Nigeria.”
