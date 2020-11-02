EndSARS: Fr Mbaka asks Buhari, past leaders to apologise to Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain.

While ministering at his AMEN Arena, in Enugu, the priest delivered the message titled “Impure Heart” at the 2020 All Saints Day Holy Mass.

The AMEN founder also alleged that many youths were being detained in various correctional centres across the state and the country, declaring that it is Nigerian leaders that should be in such custody (Correctional Centres).

Mbaka, however, clarified that his message was not targeted at any particular government or individual but bad governance in general, adding, “This is not about #EndSARS or IPOB. Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance.

“This country can never be the same again!”

Mbaka preceded the homily with a popular Igbo funeral lyrics, Ozoemena, which means ‘Never Again’ in English.

He said, “Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market (in Enugu), people discovered corpses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest.

“They dumped people’s corpses there while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“That is why I am telling you that Nigeria can never be the same again.

“Whether you choose to misunderstand me or not is not my worry; that is your headache.

“Did you expect these young men to keep watching the country being swindled and looted dry by the so-called leaders?

“Some of the young men, who are now fast getting old, had started working for the criminals in authority, hooligans in power, since they were very young.

“I know that by the time some of the leaders listen to this message, they will begin to attack Fr Mbaka. But that is their headache, not mine. One day, enough will be enough.”

Speaking to politicians, he said, “The people that you have not given jobs, you have not given food, you have not given security, housing, power; and they have no food to eat nor water to drink; no quality hospital and no good roads, among others, and they had endured all the while.

“Just one day that they came out to say they are not happy, you began to kill them. And after killing them, you carry their corpses and dump inside rivers and valleys? Nigeria can never be the same again!

“The worst thing is that those hooligans in power think that the world is their home. They have acquired houses and other possessions in Abuja and other areas within and outside the country, with our wealth, but they cannot be wise to build good industries to provide jobs for our growing youths. That is my worry.”

The priest, who had seemingly struggled to avoid naming names on the course of the message, later broke loose, regretting that President Buhari, who could have salvaged the situation, had also failed because he had surrounded himself with the wrong folks.

He said: “(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE