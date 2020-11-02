EndSARS: NECO to resume conduct of suspended exams November 9

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has notified the candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday, November 9, 2020.

The council was compelled to indefinitely postpone the remaining papers on Monday, October 25, 2020, in the wake of security challenges occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

Head Information and Public Relations Division at NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the council decided to resume the conduct of the examination following the return of normalcy in the states and Federal Capital Territory.

Sani, said the examinations would now continue with a new time-table from Monday, November 9, 2020, to Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He said: “This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The time-table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng

“The council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times,” he said.

